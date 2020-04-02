1  of  3
Tennessee and Virginia both receive “D” in social distancing

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Both Tennessee and Virginia have been doing a poor job of social distancing, according to Unacast.

Unacast compared current location data to data collected before the COVID-19 pandemic began.

The data includes changes in time spent around the home and total distance traveled.

Both Tennessee and Virginia have a score of a “D” as of Thursday afternoon.

The United States as a whole received an average score of a “C.”

In Northeast Tennessee, Greene and Cocke County received an “F,” while Washington County and Johnson County received a “C-” and “C” respectively.

In Southwest Virginia, Washington County received an “F” and most of the other surrounding counties and communities were given either a “D” or a “D-.”

The only state to receive an “F” is Wyoming.

You can view the full map of the U.S. broken down by county by clicking here.

