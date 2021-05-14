Tenn. Sen. Lundberg speaks out after contracting COVID following vaccination: ‘Go get the shots, they’re available, there’s no cost’

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee State Senator Jon Lundberg contracted COVID-19 10 days after receiving his second Pfizer vaccine dose. When only mild symptoms followed, he told News Channel 11 he attributes that to getting the vaccine and encourages others to get it too.

Sen. Lundberg (R – Bristol) said he caught the virus about two weeks before the end of the Volunteer State’s legislative session concluded.

TN Sen. Jon Lundberg tells me he attributes having mild symptoms during his recent COVID-19 diagnosis to getting both doses of the Pfizer vaccine. He says even though he got the virus, he still encourages others to get the vaccine. @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/lRtTswYlwn — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) May 14, 2021

“Go back about five weeks and I got the Pfizer vaccine two shots at the 11th day I had a bit of a runny nose at some point in the day, I couldn’t smell anything. And I thought, candidly I thought ‘I’ve got Willy Wonka’s golden ticket because I’ve had both shots and 10 days,’ when I thought ‘I’ll go get tested, just in case, just for the heck of it.’ Got tested, I was positive, and went home, quarantined,” Lundberg explained.

“I was one of those fortunate ones had a bit of a runny nose, but that went away after 24 hours I felt fine most difficult part, you know, not a complaint but I stayed home with not a lot to do for a week,” he added.

While the senator still contracted the virus and became what the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) classifies as a “breakthrough case,” he still advocates for the vaccine.

Out of more than 115 million people in the United States who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, the CDC reported 1,359 “vaccine breakthrough cases,” as of Monday, May 10, 2021.

“My message is absolutely go get vaccinated because I will tell you that mine was very mild but I attribute that to, I was fortunate that I had the vaccine and I think having both of those shots, and the 10 days, helped out a great deal,” Lundberg said.

He added that he believes it is appropriately timed for the CDC to announced that those who are fully vaccinated no longer have to wear masks in most cases, either indoors or outdoors.

He said to him, COVID-19 is very much like a lottery.

“People say ‘well, if you’re overweight and you don’t exercise, you’re susceptible. I’ve had friends, like we all have, I think, who are healthy and you know, in great shape, and it’s devastated them, and we’ve had, I know people that were in really bad shape that went through okay, without issue. So, absolutely go get a vaccine. Go get the shots, they’re available. There’s no cost, if not for yourself for others,” Lundberg explained.

He said not having to wear a mask as much anymore is certainly an incentive to get vaccinated.

“If you haven’t been vaccinated, go get vaccinated, you don’t have an excuse not to,” he said.

Follow News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais on Facebook and Twitter for news updates.