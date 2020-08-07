Tenn. health commissioner gives refresher on ‘isolation vs quarantine’

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – At a Thursday COVID-19 press briefing in Nashville, Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercy gave a refresher on the difference between ‘isolation,’ versus ‘quarantine.’

She said the terms are used interchangeably but are, in fact, very different.

“Isolation is what you do when you’ve been diagnosed, it’s when you’re sick and by and large, it’s 10 days. It’s 10 days from the time of symptom onset and after 10 days, if your symptoms are better and you’ve been fever-free for at least 24 hours, you’re good to go,” she explained. “If you never developed symptoms in the first place and you are asymptomatic, it’s just 10 days from the date of the test.”

Dr. Piercy said it’s a “myth” that people need to get retested after isolation, adding this is unnecessary.

“For quarantine, that’s what you do after you have been exposed to a confirmed case,” she added. “If you’ve been exposed to somebody within that close contact realm, you need to quarantine at home for 14 days.”

She emphasized that people in quarantine do not need to be tested during that time, unless they develop symptoms.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.