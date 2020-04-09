Tenn. Gov. Lee: State lab receives machine to increase rapid testing, could have impact on NE TN in time

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Governor Bill Lee Wednesday announced that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention provided an ABBOTT ID Now machine to the state medical testing lab that could increase the rapid testing of COVID-19 cases in the state.

Abbott Labs released a new machine that can test positive coronavirus cases in about five minutes, and Tennessee’s state medical lab now has one of those machines.

“Although COVID-19 has created tremendous disruption to every one of our everyday lives, we’re seeing new innovations launched everyday that are going to help us defeat this virus. At the end of March, Abbott announced a new rapid COVID test on the ID NOW machine. These rapid point-of-care tests show a positive COVID-19 result in as little as five minutes and a negative result in about 13 minutes. The development and implementation of this technology will help states all across the country to test more people fast er and to chip away at the testing backlog that’s been such a problem. Yesterday, the CDC provided our state health lab with one ID NOW machine and 120 initial tests, we are actively working to get more tests and to maximize this technology after we try this initial round … But in addition to the state lab getting access to rapid testing, private providers in Tennessee, again, are gaining access to this cutting-edge technology.” Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee Wednesday, April 8, 2020

Ballad Health President and CEO Alan levin last week announced the health care system’s own rapid testing measures saying that they won’t be using Abbott machines but Cephied analyzers which can process up to 400 tests a day and the system is currently able to process 50 tests per day.

The 15 minute test is the new Abbott testing machine which can only run one test each 15 minutes. The Cepheid Analyzers we have can run a larger volume once we get ramped up – as many as 400 per day. The Abbott machines are in production and not yet widely available — Alan Levine (@alevine014) April 3, 2020

“We have hope because of what Abbott came out with,” Levine said last week. “That is an amazing new diagnostic component that they’ve come out with obviously it takes time for them to produce, a lot of that stock, again, is being referred to the hot spots first, so I think it’ll be a period of time before we can get it, but we’re pushing hard to get it here.”

Director of the Northeast Tennessee Regional Health Department Dr. David Kirschke said that it is still too early to have a great impact on the Tri-Cities region.

“So, Ballad Health is actually already doing rapid testing at the hospital, so that is available there, whether other rapid testing becomes available through the private sector or the public sector in the Northeast, we don’t have any information about that currently, but it would certainly be a help for everyone in public health and our healthcare practitioners trying to take care of people with coronavirus,” Dr. Kirschke told News Channel 11 Wednesday.

Kirschke said that high-risk cases like healthcare workers or nursing home residents get sent to the state lab via a state-run courier service, all other tests taken by the regional health departments are sent to private labs that don’t yet have access to rapid testing technology.

He added that high-risk testing is currently coming back quicker from Nashville than at the beginning of the pandemic, but he was unsure if the i-d- now machines will assist in speeding up that process even more in Northeast Tennessee.