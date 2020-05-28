Tenn. Economic Recovery Group details guidance for noncontact sports, summer camps, higher education

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks about protecting seniors, in the East Room of the White House, Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – New guidelines for noncontact sports, camps, and higher education were released by Tennessee Governor Bill Lee’s Economic Recovery Group on Thursday.

Noncontact Sports

According to a release from the governor’s office, noncontact sports can resume with precautions under Executive Order 38.

These precautions include:

Maintaining social distancing

Wearing masks when feasible

Adding sanitization measures

Sports allowed to resume include, but are not limited to:

Golf

Disc Golf

Baseball

Softball

Volleyball

Tennis and other racket sports

Cycling

Track and field

Other running events

Equestrian activities

Sports like football, wrestling and hockey are currently not permitted except for practicing in ways that does not involve close physical contact.

You can find more of the state’s recommendations on sports by clicking here.

Summer Camps

Overnight camps will be allowed to resume with certain protective measures.

Some of the precautionary measures include:

Pre-screening measures

Limiting mixing of campers and staff

Modified sleeping arrangements

More information can be found by clicking here.

Higher Education

The Economic Recovery Group has provided details on how schools are recommended to approach on-campus housing and the isolation of any sick students or staff.

Those recommendations also include guidelines on hows to best limit the number of attendees for in-person classes.

You can find the higher education guidelines by clicking here.

