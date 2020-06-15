Tenn. Dept. of Tourist Development launches COVID-19 safe travel campaign, featuring Northeast Tenn. attractions

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee is encouraging safe travel as tourism picks up across the state and attractions reopen.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development, the department launched a campaign featuring a video series of songs by Tennesseans that encourage people to make use of outdoor venues and attractions.

Some of the songs included in the video series are:

-“Tired of Being Alone” by Al Green

-“My Tennessee Mountain Home” by Dolly Parton

-“I Can’t Wait” by Star & Micey

“As we’ve seen now more than ever, tourism and hospitality are vital to Tennessee’s economic recovery and helps create jobs and fuel revenues,” said Commissioner Mark Ezell, Tennessee Department of Tourist Development. “I’ve seen the devastation of this pandemic firsthand. We are ready. Our businesses and attractions are ready. I encourage travelers to safely explore, support local businesses and attractions, create family memories, discover outdoor scenic beauty, take road trips, explore rural destinations and hidden gems that make Tennessee a world-renowned destination.”

Safe travel information, health guidance, travel updates and planning resources are available online here.

The campaign hopes to re-energize the state’s tourism industry while keeping Tennesseans safe during the pandemic.

Some of the East Tennessee places advertised in the campaign include Downtown Jonesborough, the Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot, South Holston Lake and attractions in Gatlinburg and Sevierville.

Camping at Unaka Mountain Beauty Spot in Erwin, Tennessee.

The SkyBridge in Gatlinburg, Tennessee.

Historic Jonesborough, Tennessee.

South Holston Lake in Bristol, Tennessee.

Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee.

Motorcycle riders pass Backbone Rock in Johnson County, Tennessee.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.