Tenn. Dept. of Health releases age ranges of confirmed COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health has released the age ranges of the 52 confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the state.

TDH’s website contains a county-by-county breakdown of where the confirmed cases are in the state.

Of the 52 confirmed cases, the age range of 23 of those cases is currently unknown.

One confirmed case falls in the age range of 5-18, and only 2 are ages 65 or older.

The rest of the confirmed cases fall into the following age ranges:

19-30: 6 cases

31-40: 3 cases

41-40: 11 cases

51-64: 5 cases

Davidson County still makes up nearly half of the confirmed cases in the state with 25 in the county alone.

Sullivan County is the only county with a confirmed case in the Tri-Cities region, according to TDH.

