Tenn. Dept. of Health pauses administration of J&J vaccine following federal guidance

This Dec. 2, 2020 photo provided by Johnson & Johnson shows vials of the COVID-19 vaccine in the United States. The nation is poised to get a third vaccine against COVID-19, but health officials are concerned that at first glance the Johnson & Johnson shot may not be seen as equal to other options from Pfizer and Moderna. (Johnson & Johnson via AP)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health will be pausing its usage of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

According to a release from TDH, recent guidance from the FDA and CDC have prompted the department to halt the administration of the vaccine.

“Our vaccine supply continues to surpass demand and we do not anticipate this shift will impact our efforts to vaccinate as many Tennesseans as possible,” the release states.

The release states TDH will continue to monitor the situation as the vaccine’s effects are investigated.

“While the reports of serious adverse events after the administration of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are rare, six cases out of nearly 7 million doses administered, TDH is taking necessary precautions and is coordinating with our vaccine providers that may have the Johnson & Johnson vaccine in supply to ensure those in our state who are seeking a vaccine have access to vaccines manufactured by Pfizer or Moderna.” Tennessee Department of Health

Virginia also paused its administration of the J&J vaccine Tuesday following the announcement from the FDA.

The Sullivan County Regional Health Department, one of the six regional health departments in the state, has also said the vaccine will not be administered while the investigation is conducted.

You can read the full TDH release below: