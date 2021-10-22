Tenn. Dept. of Health begins offering COVID-19 booster shots

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following CDC approval for additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines from Moderna and Johnson & Johnson, the Tennessee Department of Health is set to begin offering booster shots.

On Monday, Oct. 25, local health departments in Tennessee will begin offering booster shots to eligible populations.

People who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine will be eligible for their booster six months after their last shot as long as they are:

65 years of age or older

At least 18 and live in a long-term care facility

At least 18 and have have underlying medical conditions

At least 18 and live in a high-risk setting

For recipients of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson, a booster dose is recommended two or more months following the original dose of the vaccine.

Not all vaccine types will be available at local health departments, so be sure to check here to find out where to go.

More information including lists of underlying medical conditions, high-risk living situations and more can be found here.