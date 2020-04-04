Tenn. Department of Education partners with PBS stations to show video lessons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Education has partnered with PBS stations across the state to broadcast instructional lessons for school children as schools remain closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The department says PBS stations will offer up to 30 hours of standards-aligned lessons for children in first through eighth grades.

The 30-minute segments will be broadcast each weekday beginning April 6 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. ET. The segments will be carried on WNPT Nashville, East Tennessee PBS, WCTE Upper Cumberland, WKNO Memphis, West TN PBS, and Chattanooga WTCI.

“Broadcast programming, developed by the Tennessee Department of Education in partnership with teachers across the state, will cover English language arts (ELA) and math for first through sixth grades,” TDOE said in a news release. “For seventh and eighth graders, recorded video lessons will be available online starting April 13th.”

The department says viewers can watch or record up to four more hours of content that will air overnight. The videos will also be posted on YouTube.

Work packets and lesson plans will be posted on the Department of Education’s website.

Daytime Schedule:

Monday— 1st and 2nd Grade ELA and Math Lessons

10:00 am CST- 1 st Grade ELA

Grade ELA 10:30 am CST- 1 st Grade Math

Grade Math 11:00 am CST- 2 nd Grade ELA

Grade ELA 11:30 am CST- 2nd Grade Math

Tuesday— 3rd and 4th Grade ELA and Math Lessons

10:00 am CST- 3 rd Grade ELA

Grade ELA 10:30 am CST- 3 rd Grade Math

Grade Math 11:00 am CST- 4 th Grade ELA

Grade ELA 11:30 am CST- 4th Grade Math

Wednesday— 5th and 6th Grade ELA and Math Lessons

10:00 am CST- 5 th Grade ELA

Grade ELA 10:30 am CST- 5 th Grade Math

Grade Math 11:00 am CST- 6 th Grade ELA

Grade ELA 11:30 am CST- 6th Grade Math

Thursday—1st and 2nd Grade ELA and Math Lessons

10:00 am CST- 1 st Grade ELA

Grade ELA 10:30 am CST- 1 st Grade Math

Grade Math 11:00 am CST- 2 nd Grade ELA

Grade ELA 11:30 am CST- 2nd Grade Math

Friday— 3rd and 4th Grade ELA and Math Lessons

10:00 am CST- 3 rd Grade ELA

Grade ELA 10:30 am CST- 3 rd Grade Math

Grade Math 11:00 am CST- 4 th Grade ELA

Grade ELA 11:30 am CST- 4th Grade Math

Overnight Schedule:

Recorded videos covering ELA and Math for grades first through sixth will stream from 1 a.m.- 5 a.m. CST Monday through Friday beginning the week of April 6th.