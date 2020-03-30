Tenn. congressional delegation urges President Trump to approve additional federal assistance for COVID-19 pandemic

Rep. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., watches election returns in her race for the U.S. Senate with former Gov. Phil Bredesen Tuesday, Nov. 6, 2018, in Franklin, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WJHL) — Several Tennessee congressional delegates urged President Trump Monday for additional federal assistance as Tennessee battles the novel coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Senators Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Representatives Tim Burchett (R-Tenn.), Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.), Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.), Scott DesJarlais (R-Tenn.), Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), Mark Green (R-Tenn.), David Kustoff (R-Tenn.), Phil Roe, M.D., (R-Tenn.) and John Rose (R-Tenn.) called upon President Trump to approve Gov. Bill Lee’s request for the additional funds.

The coronavirus pandemic has already forced the state to take unprecedented actions to protect Tennesseans and slow the spread of the virus. As of March 28, there have been 18,388 tests performed, with 1,373 confirmed cases, 6 deaths, and 118 hospitalization across 58 counties. We anticipate those numbers will continue to rise. This disaster has already, and will continue to place a significant financial burden on the State, local government, and impacted individuals. Tenn. Congressional Delegation

According to the letter, Gov. Lee sent a request to President Trump asking for public and individual assistance, hazard mitigation, and approval to federally fund the deployment of Tenn. National Guard members in response to COVID-19.