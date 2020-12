Ten new COVID-19 deaths reported in NETN on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 319 new COVID-19 cases, 10 new deaths, and 250 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Friday.

Three new deaths were reported in Sullivan County; two in Carter, Unicoi, and Washington counties; and one in Hawkins County.

There are currently 2,637 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,578 yesterday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 392,608 as of December 4, 2020 including 4,876 deaths, 2,485 current hospitalizations and 351,553 are inactive/recovered. [Percent positive for today is 16.59% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HeZnJJ. pic.twitter.com/8jPJW8Wseo — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 4, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 3,007 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 2,632 (+37)

Deaths: 63 (+2)

Active cases: 312 (-15)

Greene County

Total cases: 3,380 (+25)

Inactive/recovered: 2,965 (+25)

Deaths: 74 (0)

Active cases: 341 (0)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 2,159 (+29)

Inactive/recovered: 1,887 (+19)

Deaths: 36 (+1)

Active cases: 236 (+9)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,479 (+4)

Inactive/recovered: 1,377 (+2)

Deaths: 23 (0)

Active cases: 79 (+2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 7,128 (+149)

Inactive/recovered: 6,237 (+80)

Deaths: 114 (+3)

Active cases: 777 (+66)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 969 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 820 (+17)

Deaths: 28 (+2)

Active cases: 121 (-10)

Washington County

Total cases: 6,651 (+79)

Inactive/recovered: 5,762 (+70)

Deaths: 118 (+2)

Active cases: 771 (+7)