Ten new COVID-19 deaths, 377 new cases reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 244,886 confirmed cases and 14,602 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 2,608 total cases since Thursday.

The health department also announced 3,156 confirmed deaths, 1,397 current hospitalizations, and 229,669 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.6 million coronavirus tests have been logged.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 259,488 as of October 30, 2020 including 3,341 deaths, 1,397 current hospitalizations and 229,669 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 10.58% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/Mm4MxUXYQN — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 30, 2020

Ten new deaths were reported Friday in Northeast Tennessee: five in Washington County, two in Sullivan County, and one each in Greene, Hawkins, and Johnson counties.

TDH reported 377 new cases locally: 119 in Sullivan County, 110 in Washington County, 55 in Carter County, 51 Greene County, 19 in Johnson County, 14 in Hawkins County, and nine in Unicoi County.

That breaks the previous single-day record for new cases in Northeast Tennessee which was 345 last Friday.

Today's 377 new cases across the 7-county area breaks the previous single-day record of 345 — set last Friday — by 32. Sullivan and Washington counties had 119 and 110 respectively. Carter had 55. — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) October 30, 2020

The state health department also reported 223 new inactive/recovered cases in our area.

There are currently 2,661 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,517 on Friday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,721 (+55)

Inactive/recovered: 1,410 (+18)

Deaths: 36 (0)

Active cases: 275 (+37)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,927 (+51)

Inactive/recovered: 1,501 (+21)

Deaths: 55 (+1)

Active cases: 371 (+29)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,286 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 1,087 (+13)

Deaths: 29 (+1)

Active cases: 170 (0)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,211 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 1,092 (+1)

Deaths: 8 (+1)

Active cases: 111 (+17)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 4,100 (+119)

Inactive/recovered: 3,178 (+90)

Deaths: 52 (+2)

Active cases: 870 (+27)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 486 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 362 (+12)

Deaths: 5 (0)

Active cases: 119 (-3)

Washington County

Total cases: 3,877 (+110)

Inactive/recovered: 3,074 (+68)

Deaths: 58 (+5)

Active cases: 745 (+37)