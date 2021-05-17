TEMA: Federal COVID-19 funeral expense funds still available

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Those who lost family to COVID-19 may not have to bear the whole cost of funeral expenses according to the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency.

In a press release sent out on Monday, TEMA stated that roughly 38 percent of eligible Tennessee residents have applied for funeral assistance made available by the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Those who may qualify can call FEMA’s COVID-19 funeral assistance phone number at 844-684-6333 to begin the process. According to the statement no online applications are available, and phone registration should take around 20 minutes with multi-lingual service.

Applicants are required to be “citizens, non-citizen nationals or qualified aliens” who paid for a funeral after January 20, 2020 in connection to a COVID-19-related death. Applicants can claim multiple funerals, and payment caps out at $35,000 with a maximum of $9,000 per funeral.

