Teachers learning to tackle distance learning among COVID-19 outbreak

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – With school closures lasting through April in Tennessee, teachers have their works cut out for them when it comes to organizing lessons for the new norm of distance learning.

Many teachers have elected to use online education tools.

At Grandview Elementary, 7th grade math teacher Sarah Ratliff is one teacher who has had to change how her class operates due to distance learning. She is taking it all online.

“I know for my class, we’re using Kahn Academy,” said Ratliff, “and so they’ve logged in and I can keep up with their progress and I can see who is working and it’s really neat.”

These resources allow students to watch instructional videos, complete assignments and message their teachers.

Ms. Ratliff is also keeping up with her students with an online blog.

“Thankfully, at this part in the year we’ve almost covered all of our specific standards,” she said, “and so now we would be getting ready to go back and do that remedial review.”

Many teachers, like Leanne Sanders, are reviewing material learned earlier in the year, but will have to creative to teach a few new lessons.

“Not just at Grandview, but all throughout Washington County you can see teachers have gotten very creative,” said Sanders. “We’ve been really looking for resources that can keep families engaged, keep students learning and active, and just keep it fun.”

That’s spilling over into classes like physical education as well.

“So we are taking videos of ourselves talking to our students with the iPad and using iMovie to edit them,” said Drew Lindsay, who teaches physical education at Grandview. “Two weekly workouts, a cool down, we have a dance tab where we are teaching dance activities.”

If students lack resources to pursue online learning, they can stop by county schools to pick up learning packets to help facilitate with continued education.