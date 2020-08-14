TDOC: Northeast Correctional Complex reports 3 inmates test positive for COVID-19

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A report by the Tennessee Department of Corrections shows three inmates at Northeast Correctional Complex have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the report, 1,565 inmates at NECX have been tested for COVID-19 as of Thursday.

TDOC reported that 1,538 inmates had tested negative and 12 inmates are awaiting test results.

11 inmates have recovered from COVID-19 at NECX, according to TDOC.

No COVID-19 deaths have been reported at the facility.

TDOC reports nine total inmates at its facilities have died as a result of COVID-19 and 58 have tested positive across Tennessee.

You can read TDOC’s full report from Thursday below:

