TDOC: 73 active COVID-19 cases among inmates at NECX

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Corrections confirmed Monday there are more than 70 active COVID-19 cases among inmates at a local prison.

According to a TDOC spokesperson, there are 73 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates inside Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City as of Monday, September 7.

Officials told News Channel 11 the facility received 66 positive test results over the weekend, bringing the active case total up significantly.

As of September 3, 18 inmates at NECX had recovered from the virus.

No COVID-19 deaths have been reported among inmates at NECX as of September 3, according to TDOC.

You can learn more about the COVID-19 tracking done by the department for inmates and staff by clicking HERE.

