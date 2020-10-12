TDOC: 4 total COVID-19 deaths among inmates at Northeast Correctional Complex

MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Corrections has confirmed two new COVID-19 deaths among inmates at Northeast Correctional Complex, bringing the total deaths at the facility to four.

A TDOC spokesperson said on Monday the two new deaths were reported from inmates that had tested positive previously for COVID-19.

TDOC had previously told News Channel 11 that the facility had received back more than 200 positive COVID-19 tests after testing occurred at NECX during the first weekend of October.

You can see TDOC’s data on cases, recoveries and deaths at state prisons by clicking here. The data was last updated on October 7.

As of last week, 113 inmates at NECX had recovered from COVID-19, according to TDOC.