TDOC: 10 active cases of COVID-19 among inmates at NECX

JOHNSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A spokesperson for the Tennessee Department of Corrections confirmed Saturday there are positive COVID-19 cases among inmates at a local prison.

According to TDOC data, there are 10 active cases of COVID-19 inside Northeast Correctional Complex in Mountain City. There have been 12 recoveries from the virus since the start of the pandemic by inmates at the facility.

You can learn more about the COVID-19 tracking done by the department for inmates and staff by clicking HERE.