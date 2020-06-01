TDLWD: Tennessee Talent Exchange offering quick job pairings for applicants during pandemic

1  of  2
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development reports there are more than 170,000 current job openings in the state.

According to TDLWD’s website, the state’s unemployment rate is sitting at 14.7.

TDLWD also released the Tennessee Talent Exchange to help those in need of work quickly find jobs.

After filling out the survey, your information will be sent to employers in your area.

The survey works in conjunction with the Tennessee Grocers and Convenience Store Association, Tennessee Retail Association and Hospitality TN to quickly pair employers with applicants.

To fill out the survey, click here.

