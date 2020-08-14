TDLWD: 86 employees to be permanently laid off from Cooper Standard in Hawkins County

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – An automotive manufacturer in Hawkins County has notified the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development that it will permanently lay off 86 employees.

According to WARN Notice from TDLWD, Cooper Standard in Surgoinsville is permanently laying off 86 workers.

The layoff is effective October 20, 2020.

Anyone in need of more information from the Dislocated Worker Unit is asked to call 615-253-6355.

