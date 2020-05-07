TDLWD: 2,406 OS Restaurant Services employees temporarily laid off in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – More than 2,400 employees at several Tennessee restaurants have been temporarily laid off, according to a WARN Notice posted on the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development website.

According to the WARN Notice, 2,406 OS Restaurant Services LLC employees have been temporarily laid off until they can recall employees for hours almost equivalent to those before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Employees are being laid off in the following counties:

Anderson

Bradley

Davidson

Hamilton

Knox

Montgomery

Putnam

Rutherford

Sevier

Shelby

Sullivan

Sumner

Washington

Williamson

Wilson

OS Restaurant Services notified TDLWD on May 6 of the layoffs, which took effect on March 15.

OS Restaurant Services is a subsidiary of Bloomin’ Brands. That company owns chains like Outback Steakhouse, Carrabba’s Italian Grill and Bonefish Grill.

Anyone affected by the layoff is encouraged to call the Dislocated Worker Unit at 615-253-6355.

To read the full WARN Notice, click here.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.