TDHS launches hotline to help Tennesseans applying for emergency cash assistance program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Human Services has launched a new hotline to offer aid to Tennesseans with children who need to check on their application for emergency cash assistance.

Applicants can reach the hotline at 833-496-0661 to check on the status of their application during the COVID-19 outbreak.

TDHS said in a release that applicants who call the hotline can learn whether or not they were approved or denied and how much money they can expect to receive.

Applications for the emergency cash assistance program will continue to be accepted through May 29.

TDHS asks that applications be completed online, since the department’s offices are operating on an appointment basis.

You can apply for the program online by clicking here.

The program, funded by the Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, provides two monthly payments to families who have been approved. The emergency cash given depends on family size.

$500 for a household of 1 to 2 persons.

$750 for a household of 3 to 4 persons.

$1000 for a household with 5 or more persons.

You can read the full release from TDHS about the hotline and the applications below: