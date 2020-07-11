TDHS extends deadline to apply for Pandemic EBT assistance until July 27

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Human Services announced Saturday it is taking steps to ensure parents are able to receive a program designed to help them feed their children during the COVID19 pandemic.

The department announced that applications will be accepted online for the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program here until July 27 at 4:30 p.m. Central Time, 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

This is the second time TDHS has extended the application deadline and the department has expanded its outreach efforts to encourage more families to apply, a news release from the department stated.

P-EBT provides parents with $5.70 in food benefits per child for each day that child qualifies. To be

eligible, children must receive free or reduced meals at school or attend a Community Eligibility

Provision school. The program is designed to replace meals lost during the months of March, April,

and May due to COVID-19 school closures, the release outlined.

Officials say that families who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program or Temporary Assistance for Needy Families do not need to apply as P-EBT benefits have automatically been applied to their existing EBT cards.

Families who do not currently receive SNAP or TANF need to apply and will receive a P-EBT card in

the mail after approval that can be used to purchase food at any establishment that accepts EBT or

online with Amazon and Walmart, officials explained. Approval times can be delayed by inaccurate or incomplete information on the application so families are encouraged to double-check all names and addresses to make sure they match what their children’s schools will have on file.

“The P-EBT program is providing important support parents need to feed their children during this

unprecedented time,” said TDHS Commissioner Danielle W. Barnes in the press release. “We extended the application deadline a second time to ensure every family who qualifies for these benefits is aware of the opportunity and has plenty of time to apply. Providing parents and children with the resources they need now will help build a thriving Tennessee when the COVID-19 pandemic ends.”

This coming week more than 70,000 children will be approved for P-EBT and if a family’s case is

pending, they’re encouraged to recheck the status of their case online in the coming days. As of

today, benefits have either been mailed or applied to existing EBT cards to serve roughly 380,000

children across Tennessee, the release stated.

Individuals who need assistance completing their P-EBT application or have general questions

about the program are encouraged to call the TDHS hotline at 1-833-496-0661 or CLICK HERE.