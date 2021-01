TDH: Northeast Tennessee below 2,000 active cases for first time since October 22

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 153 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 402 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Two new fatalities each were reported in Carter, Hawkins and Washington counties. Johnson County had one new death.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 73 new deaths.

New cases by county: Sullivan 51; Washington 47; Carter 21; Hawkins 19; Greene 6; Johnson 5; Unicoi 4.

There are currently 1,626 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 540 from yesterday. The number of active cases has declined for 11 straight days and is now at its lowest since mid-November.

This is the first time since Oct. 22, 2020 that Northeast Tennessee has been below 2,000 cases.

To date, there have been 45,829 cases, 848 deaths, and 43,071 recoveries reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The health department reported 2,003 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down 23 from yesterday.

The state’s seven-day positivity rate stands at 11%, down from 11.93% yesterday.

To date, there have been 715,806 cases, 9,316 deaths, 16,823 hospitalizations, 668,021 recoveries, and 6,233,246 coronavirus tests reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,250

Inactive/recovered: 4,941 (+35)

Deaths: 126 (+2)

Active cases: 183 (-16)

New cases: 21

Greene County

Total cases: 6,796

Inactive/recovered: 6,382 (+45)

Deaths: 120

Active cases: 294 (-39)

New cases: 6

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,643

Inactive/recovered: 4,323 (+57)

Deaths: 79 (+2)

Active cases: 241 (-40)

New cases: 19

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,063

Inactive/recovered: 1,978 (+58)

Deaths: 36 (+1)

Active cases: 49 (-54)

New cases: 5

Sullivan County

Total cases: 13,087

Inactive/recovered: 12,269 (+85)

Deaths: 229

Active cases: 589 (-34)

New cases: 51

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,707

Inactive/recovered: 1,601 (+26)

Deaths: 47

Active cases: 59 (-22)

New cases: 4

Washington County

Total cases: 12,283

Inactive/recovered: 11,577 (+96)

Deaths: 211 (+2)

Active cases: 495 (-51)

New cases: 47