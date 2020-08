TDH: Washington Co. over 1K active cases; over 3K active cases in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 131,383 confirmed cases and 2,325 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, an increase of 1,961 total cases since Saturday.

The health department also announced 1,324 confirmed deaths, 5,847 hospitalizations, and 92,655 recoveries. More than 1.8 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Saturay, TDH reported 129,509 confirmed cases and 1,304 confirmed deaths.

TDH reported 209 new local cases: 50 in Washington County; 42 in Greene County, 32 in Hawkins County, 28 in Johnson County, 26 in each Sullivan and Carter Counties, and five cases in Unicoi County.

Fourteen new recoveries were reported: eight in Sullivan, two in Johnson, and one in each Carter, Greene, Hawkins, and Washington Counties. Unicoi was the only county that did not report recoveries Sunday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 133,708 as of August 16, 2020 including 1,366 deaths, 5,847 hospitalizations and 92,655 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 9.71%.] For additional data go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/ciMdSwvai6 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 16, 2020

There are currently 3, 094 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,899 cases on Saturday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 634 cases / 6 deaths / 151 recoveries

Greene — 605 cases / 9 deaths / 168 recoveries

Hawkins — 572 cases / 10 deaths / 151 recoveries

Johnson — 349 cases / 50 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,197 cases / 16 deaths / 816 recoveries

Unicoi — 184 cases / 77 recoveries

Washington — 1,455 cases / 2 deaths / 446 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 477

Greene – 428

Hawkins – 411

Johnson – 299

Sullivan – 365

Unicoi – 107

Washington – 1,007

