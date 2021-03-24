TDH: Vaccinations available by appointment for everyone 16+ in Northeast Tenn.

FILE – In this Jan. 18, 2021, file photo, a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against COVID-19 is prepared at a vaccination center of the 3rd district, in Paris. (AP Photo/Francois Mori, File)

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health announced Wednesday that all county health departments in Northeast Tennessee will begin making appointments to administer COVID-19 vaccines to everyone ages 16 and older.

According to a release from TDH, the following county health departments will officially begin booking appointments for those 16 and older effective immediately:

Carter

Greene

Hancock

Hawkins-Church Hill

Hawkins-Rogersville

Johnson

Unicoi

Washington

To book an appointment, click her and select the blue “Proceed to COVID-19 questionnaire” button at the bottom of the page.

TDH asks individuals who schedule appointments online to be sure to check all locations in their county for vaccine availability.

If you have any questions about scheduling an appointment, call the Northeast Regional Registration Line at 423-979-4689.

The Pfizer vaccine will be administered and is the only vaccine currently authorized to be given to people as young as 16. The Moderna vaccine has been authorized for patients 18 and older.

On Tuesday, both Ballad Health and the Sullivan County Regional Health Department announced they were expanding their vaccine eligibility to everyone ages 16 and older.

Ballad Health also announced they would vaccinate anyone at their sites, even if they were not a Tennessee resident.

