TDH updates Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan to include eligibility based on age

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Tennessee Department of Health announced changes to the state’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan.

On Wednesday, TDH updated the vaccination plan and said the state will be starting age-based vaccinations in ten-year age brackets. Those brackets begin with Tennesseans ages 75 and older.

Photo: Tennessee Department of Health

As of Wednesday, Tennessee in currently in Phase 1a of the vaccination plan, which is made up of two subsections.

Phase 1a1 provides vaccines “for in-patient health care providers, first responders with direct exposure to the public and staff members and residents of long-term care facilities,” according to a release from TDH.

The release says health care workers who work primarily in outpatient settings will receive vaccines in Phase 1a2.

As phases continue, school staff, first responders, high-risk individuals and critical infrastructure workers will receive the vaccine.

TDH Director Dr. Lisa Piercey says the phases of the plan can vary by county, meaning some areas of the state may begin vaccinating other groups earlier.

Eligibility for the vaccine increases based on age as Tennessee continues to enter new phases of the vaccination plan.

You can read the full TDH release below: