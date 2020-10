TDH: Two new COVID-19 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 217,412 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 11,332 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Sunday, an increase of 2,605 total cases since Saturday.

The health department also announced 2,776 confirmed deaths, 1,000 current hospitalizations, and 204,726 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.3 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 228,744 as of October 18, 2020 including 2,909 deaths, 1,000 current hospitalizations and 204,726 inactive/recovered. (Percent positive today is 7.52% ). Full report with additional data at https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/Bl8bcYLZzH — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 18, 2020

COVID-19 deaths were reported in Greene County and Washington County, with each county seeing one death each due to COVID-19. The single death in Greene County was confirmed as a school board member with Greene County Schools.

TDH reported 168 new cases locally.

There are currently 1,574 active COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee.

The following data were reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,398

Inactive/recovered: 1,240

Deaths: 32

Active cases: 126 (-1)

New cases: 10

Greene County

Total cases: 1,492

Inactive/recovered: 1,229

Deaths: 49 (+1)

Active cases: 214 (+14)

New cases: 28

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,080

Inactive/recovered: 907

Deaths: 23

Active cases: 150 (+10)

New cases: 23

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,078

Inactive/recovered: 1,007

Deaths: 6

Active cases: 60 (+7)

New cases: 12

Sullivan County

Total cases: 3,103

Inactive/recovered: 2,464

Deaths: 44

Active cases: 595 (+8)

New cases: 31

Unicoi County

Total cases: 346

Inactive/recovered: 298

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 47 (+5)

New cases: 6

Washington County

Total cases: 2,991

Inactive/recovered: 2,566

Deaths: 43 (+1)

Active cases: 382 (+31)

New cases: 58