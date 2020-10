TDH: Two new COVID-19 deaths in NETN; 154 new local cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 202,956 confirmed cases and 9,693 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, an increase of 1,619 total cases since Friday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 212,649 as of September 10, 2020 including 2,758 deaths, 1,022 current hospitalizations and 192,958 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 6.71% ] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/wiTv88BLsG — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 10, 2020

The health department also announced 2,634 confirmed deaths, 1,022 current hospitalizations, and 192,958 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.1 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Friday, TDH reported 201,530 confirmed cases and 2,614 confirmed deaths.

TDH reported 154 new cases locally, with Washington County and Sullivan County experiencing the highest increases in new COVID-19 cases since Friday, Oct. 9.

Washington County saw 49 new COVID-19 cases while Sullivan County saw 42.

Washington County and Sullivan County also have one new death each due to the novel coronavirus, for a total of two new deaths since Friday.

There are currently 1,262 active cases in Northeast Tennessee Saturday, up by 74 active cases since Friday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,297

Inactive/recovered: 1,164

Deaths: 31

Active cases: 102 (+11)

New cases: 15

Greene County

Total cases: 1,308

Inactive/recovered: 1,129

Deaths: 48

Active cases: 131 (+13)

New cases: 20

Hawkins County

Total cases: 955

Inactive/recovered: 823

Deaths: 22

Active cases: 110 (+7)

New cases: 15

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,030

Inactive/recovered: 732

Deaths: 4

Active cases: 294 (+1)

New cases: 11

Sullivan County

Total cases: 2,623

Inactive/recovered: 2,238

Deaths: 36 (+1)

Active cases: 349 (+13)

New cases: 42

Unicoi County

Total cases: 302

Inactive/recovered: 290

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 11 (+2)

New cases: 2

Washington County

Total cases: 2,672

Inactive/recovered: 2,367

Deaths: 40 (+1)

Active cases: 265 (+27)

New cases: 49