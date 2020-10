TDH: Three new deaths due to COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee; 62 new cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 191,442 confirmed cases and 8,153 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Saturday, an increase of 1,192 total cases since Friday.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 199,595 as of October 3, 2020 including 2,560 deaths, 855 current hospitalizations and 183,533 inactive/recovered. Percent positive for today is 7.61%. For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HeZnJJ. pic.twitter.com/BJov9WkSnb — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 3, 2020

The health department also announced 2,453 confirmed deaths, 855 current hospitalizations, and 183,533 recovered or inactive cases. More than 2.9 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

TDH reported 62 new cases in Tennessee locally, with Sullivan County and Washington County experiencing the largest spikes at 29 and 25 respectfully.

There are currently 800 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,210

Inactive/recovered: 1,122

Deaths: 29 (one new death)

Active cases: 59 (-10)

New cases: 4

Greene County

Total cases: 1,200

Inactive/recovered: 1,074

Deaths: 48 (two new deaths)

Active cases: 78 (-8)

New cases: 2

Hawkins County

Total cases: 861

Inactive/recovered: 762

Deaths: 22

Active cases: 77 (-8)

New cases: 1

Johnson County

Total cases: 765

Inactive/recovered: 658

Deaths: 3

Active cases: 104 (-8)

New cases: 1

Sullivan County

Total cases: 2,353

Inactive/recovered: 2,079

Deaths: 33

Active cases: 241 (+12)

New cases: 29

Unicoi County

Total cases: 293

Inactive/recovered: 280

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 12 (-2)

New cases: 0

Washington County

Total cases: 2,460

Inactive/recovered: 2,193

Deaths: 38

Active cases: 229 (-1)

New cases: 25