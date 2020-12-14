TDH: Tennessee receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccination, plans announced for distribution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, the Tennessee Department of Health announced on Monday.

TDH said in a release that the first shipment of 975 doses arrived ahead of the statewide shipment scheduled to arrive on Thursday.

The Tennessee Department of Health today announced the state has received its first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine ahead of statewide shipment on Thursday. Learn more: https://t.co/78JSrIYkE8 pic.twitter.com/GDERdSYhL3 — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) December 14, 2020

The first shipment will be held as an “emergency backup supply” in case any of the hospitals awaiting vaccines receive a damaged supply.

The release says the state is expecting to receive 56,550 doses of the vaccine this week.

The doses will be shipped on Wednesday to 28 sites across the state, which will cover 74 Tennessee hospitals. Those will be delivered to hospitals on Thursday.

The second shipment is expected to arrive with 56,500 doses three weeks later, according to TDH.

“We have been preparing for months to distribute approved vaccines and we believe this will be a safe and effective tool in the fight against COVID-19,” said Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey. “Our initial supplies of this vaccine are limited, but we are in constant contact with hospitals to prepare administration for our front-line health care workers and long-term care facility residents and staff who choose to receive it.”

The first two shipments of the Pfizer vaccines will be used to provide the first and second doses to the people who qualify for the first phase of innoculation.

You can see who is included in that by reading the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan for Tennessee.