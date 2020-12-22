TDH: Tennessee ramps up Covid-19 vaccinations

(WJHL) – Tennessee Health Commissioner Lisa Piercey said on a conference call Tuesday she expects the state to receive about 90,000 vaccines a week, as soon as next week.

Piercey said 50,000 of these vaccines would be from Pfizer and 40,000 from Moderna.

“If that holds, and we don’t run into any unexpected issues, that will be about 360,000 doses per month,” Piercey said.

Piercey said this information will allow the state to begin planning mass vaccinations.

“The hospitals are doing a fabulous job at deploying it quickly and deploying it to the people who need it,” Piercey. “I can’t wait to get them more.”

Piercey said the state will begin vaccinating residents in Tennessee long-term care facilities starting on Monday.