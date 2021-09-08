TDH reports 371 new COVID-19 cases, 8 new deaths in NETN on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 371 new COVID-19 cases, eight new deaths, and 817 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

This comes one day after the region saw a record 986 new cases.

Vaccinations

The Tennessee Department of Health has not posted updated vaccination data for Wednesday yet.

New Cases

New cases today by county: Carter +32, Greene +37, Hawkins +63, Johnson +8, Sullivan +116, Unicoi +7, and Washington +108.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has added 3,936 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 4,098 new cases.

Even though nearly 1,000 new cases were reported yesterday, today’s significantly lower new case count of 371 was enough to make the 14-day new case average drop once again.

There have been 75,260 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

Cases Among School-Aged Children

Over the past week, there have been 1,063 new cases among 5–18 year-olds in Northeast Tennessee. New cases in that age group made up 27% of all new cases reported during that period of time.

As of today, new cases among school-aged children are down 22% from a week ago but up 322% from a month ago.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Greene +2, Sullivan +1, and Washington +5.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee has reported 35 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 41 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,238 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

Change in active cases by county: Carter -73, Greene -124, Hawkins -37, Johnson -18, Sullivan -100, Unicoi -34, and Washington -68.

Seven-day change in active cases: Carter -133, Greene +47, Hawkins +46, Johnson +30, Sullivan -167, Unicoi -31, and Washington -40.

There are currently 6,381 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 454 cases from yesterday’s record-high of 6,835 active cases.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 5,502 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,115,345 cases.

The health department also reported 85 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 13,804 deaths.

There are currently 83,529 active cases in Tennessee, down 5,243 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,018,012 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 75,260 (371)

Inactive/recovered: 67,641 (817)

Deaths: 1,238 (8)

Active cases: 6,381 (-454)

Carter County

Total cases: 8,905 (+32)

Inactive/recovered: 7,959 (+105)

Deaths: 187 (0)

Active cases: 759 (-73)

Greene County

Total cases: 10,943 (+37)

Inactive/recovered: 9,640 (+159)

Deaths: 186 (+2)

Active cases: 1,117 (-124)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 8,390 (+63)

Inactive/recovered: 7,479 (+100)

Deaths: 134 (0)

Active cases: 777 (-37)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,982 (+8)

Inactive/recovered: 2,717 (+26)

Deaths: 41 (0)

Active cases: 224 (-18)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 22,525 (+116)

Inactive/recovered: 20,336 (+215)

Deaths: 355 (+1)

Active cases: 1,834 (-100)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 2,672 (+7)

Inactive/recovered: 2,361 (+41)

Deaths: 56 (0)

Active cases: 255 (-34)

Washington County

Total cases: 18,843 (+108)

Inactive/recovered: 17,149 (+171)

Deaths: 279 (+5)

Active cases: 1,415 (-68)