TDH reports two new deaths, 135 new cases in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 88,172 confirmed cases and 906 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 2,091 total cases since Thursday.

The health department also announced 904 confirmed deaths, 4,120 hospitalizations, and 52,983 recoveries. More than 1.3 million novel coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Thursday, TDH reported 86,117 confirmed cases and 891 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 89,078 as of July 24, 2020 including 938 deaths, 4,120 hospitalizations and 52,983 recovered. For additional data, including the weekly cluster report, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/YkUcfp3DTT — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 24, 2020

Two new fatalities were reported in our area on Friday: one in Carter County and one in Greene County.

TDH reported 135 new cases: 54 in Washington County, 37 in Sullivan County, 16 in Carter County, 13 in Hawkins County, seven in Unicoi County, five in Greene County, and three in Johnson County.

New records all around.



Record new increase in Northeast Tennessee today (135 new cases today)



That makes a record of new cases for the region (171) pic.twitter.com/cti6Is1sYA — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) July 24, 2020

Forty-two new recoveries were reported: 27 in Sullivan County, 10 in Washington County, four in Greene County, and one in Johnson County.

There are currently 1,096 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 1,005 cases on Thursday based on TDH data.

There are twice as many active cases as recoveries in Washington County, and three times more active cases than recoveries in Carter County. pic.twitter.com/ep25NlWJFd — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) July 24, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 266 cases / 3 deaths / 64 recoveries

Greene — 248 cases / 5 deaths / 113 recoveries

Hawkins — 175 cases / 2 deaths / 61 recoveries

Johnson — 57 cases / 39 recoveries

Sullivan — 526 cases / 6 deaths / 306 recoveries

Unicoi — 84 cases / 57 recoveries

Washington — 577 cases / 181 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 199

Greene – 130

Hawkins – 112

Johnson – 18

Sullivan – 214

Unicoi – 27

Washington – 396

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.