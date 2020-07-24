TDH reports two new deaths, 135 new cases in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 88,172 confirmed cases and 906 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 2,091 total cases since Thursday.
The health department also announced 904 confirmed deaths, 4,120 hospitalizations, and 52,983 recoveries. More than 1.3 million novel coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Thursday, TDH reported 86,117 confirmed cases and 891 confirmed deaths.
Two new fatalities were reported in our area on Friday: one in Carter County and one in Greene County.
TDH reported 135 new cases: 54 in Washington County, 37 in Sullivan County, 16 in Carter County, 13 in Hawkins County, seven in Unicoi County, five in Greene County, and three in Johnson County.
Forty-two new recoveries were reported: 27 in Sullivan County, 10 in Washington County, four in Greene County, and one in Johnson County.
There are currently 1,096 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 1,005 cases on Thursday based on TDH data.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 266 cases / 3 deaths / 64 recoveries
Greene — 248 cases / 5 deaths / 113 recoveries
Hawkins — 175 cases / 2 deaths / 61 recoveries
Johnson — 57 cases / 39 recoveries
Sullivan — 526 cases / 6 deaths / 306 recoveries
Unicoi — 84 cases / 57 recoveries
Washington — 577 cases / 181 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 199
Greene – 130
Hawkins – 112
Johnson – 18
Sullivan – 214
Unicoi – 27
Washington – 396
Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.