TDH reports six new COVID-19 deaths in NETN as active cases drop by 14

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 221,884 confirmed cases and 11,685 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 1,508 total cases since Monday.

The health department also announced 2,817 confirmed deaths, 1,259 current hospitalizations, and 208,182 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.3 million coronavirus tests have been logged.

On Monday, TDH reported 220,566 confirmed cases and 2,789 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 233,569 as of October 20, 2020 including 2,952 deaths, 1,259 current hospitalizations and 208,182 inactive/recovered. (Percent positive for today is 11.29% ). For the full report with additional data, visit https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/026GHIv7Ti — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) October 20, 2020

Six new deaths were reported in Northeast Tennessee on Tuesday: one each in Greene, Hawkins, Johnson, Sullivan, Unicoi, and Washington counties. No new deaths were reported in Carter County.

TDH reported 145 new cases locally: 60 in Sullivan County, 52 in Washington County, 13 in Carter County, nine in Greene County, six in Hawkins County, three in Unicoi County, and two in Johnson County.

NE TN reported six COVID deaths Tuesday — the highest single-day total since Sept. 29. Each county except Carter reported one new death. The region, with about 7.5% of the state's population, had 20% of today's reported deaths and is now at 205 since COVID began. — Jeff Keeling WJHL (@JeffKeeling12) October 20, 2020

The health department also reported 153 new inactive or recovered cases in our area.

There are currently 1,802 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 1,816 on Monday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,428

Inactive/recovered: 1,265

Deaths: 32

Active cases: 131 (+2)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,565

Inactive/recovered: 1,265

Deaths: 51

Active cases: 249 (-17)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,105

Inactive/recovered: 930

Deaths: 24

Active cases: 151 (-11)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,106

Inactive/recovered: 1,023

Deaths: 7

Active cases: 76 (-8)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 3,248

Inactive/recovered: 2,545

Deaths: 45

Active cases: 658 (+2)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 367

Inactive/recovered: 300

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 65 (0)

Washington County

Total cases: 3,132

Inactive/recovered: 2,616

Deaths: 44

Active cases: 472 (+18)