TDH reports six new COVID-19 deaths, 139 fewer active cases in NETN on Tuesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 238,124 confirmed cases and 13,650 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 1,908 total cases since Monday.

The health department also announced 3,037 confirmed deaths, 1,223 current hospitalizations, and 222,348 recovered or inactive cases. More than 3.5 million coronavirus tests have been logged.

Six new deaths were reported Tuesday in Northeast Tennessee: two each in Greene, Sullivan, and Washington counties.

TDH reported 124 new cases locally: 46 in Washington County, 27 in Sullivan County, 15 in Carter County, 12 in Unicoi County, nine each in Greene and Johnson counties, and six in Hawkins County.

The health department also reported 257 new recovered/inactive cases in our area.

There are currently 2,420 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 2,559 on Monday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,598 (+15)

Inactive/recovered: 1,370 (+25)

Deaths: 34 (0)

Active cases: 194 (-10)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,821 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 1,435 (+28)

Deaths: 54 (+2)

Active cases: 332 (-21)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 1,232 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 1,040 (+25)

Deaths: 25 (0)

Active cases: 167 (-19)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,166 (+9)

Inactive/recovered: 1,059 (+7)

Deaths: 7 (0)

Active cases: 100 (+2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 3,846 (+27)

Inactive/recovered: 2,945 (+104)

Deaths: 48 (+2)

Active cases: 853 (-79)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 445 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 331 (+11)

Deaths: 3 (0)

Active cases: 111 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 3,615 (+46)

Inactive/recovered: 2,899 (+57)

Deaths: 53 (+2)

Active cases: 663 (-13)