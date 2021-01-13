TDH reports seven new COVID-19 deaths, 449 fewer active cases in NETN on Wednesday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 271 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 713 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

Three new deaths were reported in Sullivan County, two in Hawkins County, and one in Carter and Washington counties.

New cases by county: Sullivan 76, Washington 69, Greene 47, Carter 30, Hawkins 26, Unicoi 12, and Johnson 11.

There are currently 4,250 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, marking a 449-case drop from yesterday’s 4,699 active cases.

To date, there have been 43,120 cases and 745 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Statewide, the health department reported 4,625 new coronavirus cases and 137 new deaths.

The state has reported 767 COVID-19 deaths over the past seven days, the most of any other seven-day period. Meanwhile, 14-day and 30-day death totals are also at all-time highs.

There are currently 68,377 active cases in Tennessee, down from 73,518 yesterday.

The health department reported 3,029 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down from 3,048 yesterday.

To date, there have been 665,499 cases, 8,148 deaths, 15,655 hospitalizations, and 588,974 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 665,499 as of January 13, 2021 including 8,148 deaths, 3,029 current hospitalizations and 588,974 are inactive/recovered. Percent positive today is 10.59% [percent positive data skewed due to routine maintenance]. pic.twitter.com/3ShBYo0FOT — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 13, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 4,998 (+30)

Inactive/recovered: 4,453 (+86)

Deaths: 105 (+1)

Active cases: 440 (-57)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,438 (+47)

Inactive/recovered: 5,567 (+117)

Deaths: 105 (0)

Active cases: 766 (-70)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,313 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 3,699 (+130)

Deaths: 67 (+2)

Active cases: 547 (-106)

Johnson County

Total cases: 1,939 (+11)

Inactive/recovered: 1,780 (+26)

Deaths: 30 (0)

Active cases: 129 (-15)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 12,209 (+76)

Inactive/recovered: 10,926 (+140)

Deaths: 206 (+3)

Active cases: 1,077 (-67)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,620 (+12)

Inactive/recovered: 1,421 (+27)

Deaths: 43 (0)

Active cases: 156 (-15)

Washington County

Total cases: 11,603 (+69)

Inactive/recovered: 10,279 (+187)

Deaths: 189 (+1)

Active cases: 1,135 (-119)