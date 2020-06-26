TDH reports record number of new COVID-19 cases, new fatality in Greene County

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 39,149 confirmed cases and 295 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 1,410 total cases since Thursday.

That’s the largest single-day increase in cases in Tennessee since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous record was 1,188 total new cases reported last Friday.

The department also announced 552 confirmed deaths, 2,498 hospitalizations, and 25,753 recoveries. More than 741,000 coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Thursday, TDH reported 37,753 confirmed cases and 540 confirmed deaths.

One new fatality was reported in Greene County on Friday.

TDH reported 21 new cases in our area: six in Carter County, six in Washington County, three in Hawkins County, and two each in Greene, Johnson, and Sullivan counties.

There are now 78 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 69 cases on Thursday based on TDH data.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Carter — 48 cases / 1 death / 27 recoveries

Greene — 68 cases / 3 deaths / 53 recoveries

Hawkins — 46 cases / 2 deaths / 34 recoveries

Johnson — 30 cases / 24 recoveries

Sullivan — 79 cases / 2 deaths / 69 recoveries

Unicoi — 53 cases / 52 recoveries

Washington — 118 cases / 97 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 20

Greene – 12

Hawkins – 10

Johnson – 6

Sullivan – 8

Unicoi – 1

Washington – 21

“The number of positives today shows the continued trend of metropolitan areas having a higher concentration of the state’s cases,” said Tennessee Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Piercey in a statement. “Hospital capacity continues to remain stable statewide. We remind Tennesseans that COVID-19 is still very much present in our state, and we strongly encourage them to be vigilant in maintaining social distancing, frequent handwashing and utilizing face coverings.”

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.