TDH reports one new death in Hawkins County, 181 new local COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 124,391 confirmed cases and 2,002 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, an increase of 1,478 total cases since Tuesday.

The health department also announced 1,249 confirmed deaths, 5,554 hospitalizations, and 87,290 recoveries. More than 1.7 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Tuesday, TDH reported 123,006 confirmed cases and 1,232 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 126,393 as of August 12, 2020 including 1,289 deaths, 5,554 hospitalizations and 87,290 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 9.57%.] For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/D3VMw21ciO — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 12, 2020

TDH reported one new death Wednesday in Hawkins County, bringing the county’s total to 10 fatalities.

TDH reported 181 new cases in our area: 61 in Washington County, 32 in Carter County, 27 in Sullivan County, 20 in Greene County, 19 in Johnson County, 15 in Hawkins County, and seven in Unicoi County.

Carter: 32

Greene: 20

Hawkins: 15

Johnson: 19

Sullivan: 27

Unicoi: 7

Washington: 61 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 12, 2020

Seventy four new recoveries were reported: 39 in Sullivan County; 20 in Washington County; five in Greene County; three each in Carter, Hawkins, and Unicoi counties; and one in Johnson County.

There are currently 2,768 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.

Active cases are back up from a drop calculated yesterday. Up 106 cases today for an all-time high of 2,768 active cases.



Sullivan county reported a decrease in active cases and now has 321 active cases. pic.twitter.com/afS8oO6oDF — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 12, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 564 cases / 6 deaths / 141 recoveries

Greene — 524 cases / 9 deaths / 161 recoveries

Hawkins — 500 cases / 10 deaths / 132 recoveries

Johnson — 307 cases / 45 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,075 cases / 15 deaths / 739 recoveries

Unicoi — 175 cases / 73 recoveries

Washington — 1,352 cases / 2 deaths / 396 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 417

Greene – 354

Hawkins – 358

Johnson – 262

Sullivan – 321

Unicoi – 102

Washington – 954

There have been 7 more COVID-19 hospitalizations reported for COVID-19 in NETN counties:



Carter: 1

Greene: 1

Sullivan: 3

Unicoi: 1

Washington: 1



One more person has died in Hawkins County for a total of 10 deaths in the county and 42 deaths in NETN. pic.twitter.com/ja6joasrbT — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 12, 2020

11 more cases reported in the 5-18 age group.



Carter: 1

Greene: 2

Hawkins: 1

Johnson: 3

Sullivan: 4



Washington County hasn't reported any new cases in this age group since Sunday. Unicoi County's last reported case in this age group was on August 6. pic.twitter.com/wy69V0f8S0 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 12, 2020

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.