TDH reports one new death in Hawkins County, 181 new local COVID-19 cases

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 124,391 confirmed cases and 2,002 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, an increase of 1,478 total cases since Tuesday.
The health department also announced 1,249 confirmed deaths, 5,554 hospitalizations, and 87,290 recoveries. More than 1.7 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Tuesday, TDH reported 123,006 confirmed cases and 1,232 confirmed deaths.
TDH reported one new death Wednesday in Hawkins County, bringing the county’s total to 10 fatalities.
TDH reported 181 new cases in our area: 61 in Washington County, 32 in Carter County, 27 in Sullivan County, 20 in Greene County, 19 in Johnson County, 15 in Hawkins County, and seven in Unicoi County.
Seventy four new recoveries were reported: 39 in Sullivan County; 20 in Washington County; five in Greene County; three each in Carter, Hawkins, and Unicoi counties; and one in Johnson County.
There are currently 2,768 active cases in Northeast Tennessee.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 564 cases / 6 deaths / 141 recoveries
Greene — 524 cases / 9 deaths / 161 recoveries
Hawkins — 500 cases / 10 deaths / 132 recoveries
Johnson — 307 cases / 45 recoveries
Sullivan — 1,075 cases / 15 deaths / 739 recoveries
Unicoi — 175 cases / 73 recoveries
Washington — 1,352 cases / 2 deaths / 396 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 417
Greene – 354
Hawkins – 358
Johnson – 262
Sullivan – 321
Unicoi – 102
Washington – 954
