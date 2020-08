TDH reports one new death, 72 new COVID-19 cases in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 128,315 confirmed cases and 2,143 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 1,947 total cases since Thursday.

The health department also announced 1,285 confirmed deaths, 5,725 hospitalizations, and 91,323 recoveries. More than 1.8 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Thursday, TDH reported 126,436 confirmed cases and 1,273 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count is now 130,458 as of August 14, 2020 including 1,326 deaths, 5,725 hospitalizations and 91,323 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 9.65%.] For additional data, including the weekly long-term care facility report, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/BQVAPgwdVE — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 14, 2020

One new death was reported in Sullivan County on Friday, bringing the county’s total to 16 fatalities.

TDH reported 72 new local cases: 30 in Sullivan County; 14 in Hawkins County; nine each in Carter, Greene, and Washington counties; and one in Johnson County. No new cases were reported in Unicoi County.

72 new COVID-19 cases in NETN counties today.



Sullivan County reports the biggest increase in cases today.



Carter: 9

Greene: 9

Hawkins: 14

Johnson: 1

Sullivan: 30

Unicoi: 0

Washington: 9 pic.twitter.com/WOuuR2k2vI — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 14, 2020

Fifty-two new recoveries were reported: 23 in Washington, 17 in Sullivan, seven in Hawkins, three in Carter, and two in Greene County.

There are currently 2,875 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,856 cases on Thursday.

There are 19 more active cases in NETN counties, well below the current trend of about 84 active cases per day. pic.twitter.com/YrPKTOPPb5 — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 14, 2020

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 602 cases / 6 deaths / 147 recoveries

Greene — 561 cases / 9 deaths / 167 recoveries

Hawkins — 534 cases / 10 deaths / 146 recoveries

Johnson — 319 cases / 47 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,136 cases / 16 deaths / 782 recoveries

Unicoi — 180 cases / 77 recoveries

Washington — 1,391 cases / 2 deaths / 439 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 449

Greene – 385

Hawkins – 378

Johnson – 272

Sullivan – 338

Unicoi – 103

Washington – 950

9 more hospitalizations reported today.



Carter: 3

Greene: 2

Johnson: 1

Sullivan: 2

Washington: 1



One more person has died in Sullivan County, raising the death toll in Sullivan County to 15 and 64 for NETN as a whole. pic.twitter.com/mNsz0YQ3ba — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 14, 2020

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.