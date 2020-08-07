TDH reports one new death, 220 new cases of COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 117,087 confirmed cases and 1,695 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 2,432 total cases since Thursday.
The health department also announced 1,167 confirmed deaths, 5,190 hospitalizations, and 79,357 recoveries. More than 1.6 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Thursday, TDH reported 114,801 confirmed cases and 1,147 confirmed deaths.
One new death was reported Friday in Carter County, bringing the county’s total fatalities to six.
TDH reported 220 new cases in our area: 69 in Washington County, 38 in Sullivan County, 33 in Johnson County, 29 in Greene County, 24 in Carter County, 19 in Hawkins County, and eight in Unicoi County.
Twenty-six new recoveries were reported: 11 in Washington County, seven in Sullivan County, four in Carter County, and two each in Greene and Hawkins counties.
There are currently 2,481 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,288 active cases on Thursday.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 497 cases / 6 deaths / 121 recoveries
Greene — 447 cases / 7 deaths / 145 recoveries
Hawkins — 435 cases / 7 deaths / 103 recoveries
Johnson — 258 cases / 42 recoveries
Sullivan — 933 cases / 12 deaths / 601 recoveries
Unicoi — 156 cases / 65 recoveries
Washington — 1,200 cases / 2 deaths / 334 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 370
Greene – 295
Hawkins – 325
Johnson – 216
Sullivan – 320
Unicoi – 91
Washington – 864
