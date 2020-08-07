TDH reports one new death, 220 new cases of COVID-19 in Northeast Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 117,087 confirmed cases and 1,695 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 2,432 total cases since Thursday.

The health department also announced 1,167 confirmed deaths, 5,190 hospitalizations, and 79,357 recoveries. More than 1.6 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Thursday, TDH reported 114,801 confirmed cases and 1,147 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 118,782 as of Aug. 7, 2020 including 1,206 deaths, 5,190 hospitalizations and 79,357 recovered. For additional data, including the weekly cluster report, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/7RPCFakcYW — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 7, 2020

One new death was reported Friday in Carter County, bringing the county’s total fatalities to six.

TDH reported 220 new cases in our area: 69 in Washington County, 38 in Sullivan County, 33 in Johnson County, 29 in Greene County, 24 in Carter County, 19 in Hawkins County, and eight in Unicoi County.

Almost set a record in NETN today – 220 new cases reported today. (record is currently 229 set last Saturday)



One new hospitalization reported in Greene County.



One more person has died in Carter County. pic.twitter.com/3850cwEa4y — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) August 7, 2020

Twenty-six new recoveries were reported: 11 in Washington County, seven in Sullivan County, four in Carter County, and two each in Greene and Hawkins counties.

There are currently 2,481 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 2,288 active cases on Thursday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 497 cases / 6 deaths / 121 recoveries

Greene — 447 cases / 7 deaths / 145 recoveries

Hawkins — 435 cases / 7 deaths / 103 recoveries

Johnson — 258 cases / 42 recoveries

Sullivan — 933 cases / 12 deaths / 601 recoveries

Unicoi — 156 cases / 65 recoveries

Washington — 1,200 cases / 2 deaths / 334 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 370

Greene – 295

Hawkins – 325

Johnson – 216

Sullivan – 320

Unicoi – 91

Washington – 864

