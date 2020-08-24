TDH reports one new COVID-19 death in Washington County, 29 new cases in NE Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 141,591 confirmed cases and 3,013 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 667 total cases since Sunday.
The health department also announced 1,547 confirmed deaths, 6,421 hospitalizations, and 106,041 recoveries. More than two million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Sunday, TDH reported 141,000 confirmed cases and 1,527 confirmed deaths.
One new death was reported Monday in Washington County, bringing the county’s total to seven fatalities so far.
TDH reported 29 new local cases: nine each in Carter and Greene counties, five in Washington County, and three each in Hawkins and Sullivan counties. No new cases were reported in Johnson and Unicoi counties.
Sixty-four new recoveries were reported: 24 in Sullivan, 15 in Johnson, eight in Washington and Greene, four in Hawkins, three in Unicoi, and two in Carter County.
There are currently 3,116 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 3,152 on Sunday.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 736 cases / 14 deaths / 191 recoveries
Greene — 730 cases / 10 deaths / 233 recoveries
Hawkins — 637 cases / 12 deaths / 191 recoveries
Johnson — 387 cases / 1 death / 94 recoveries
Sullivan — 1,474 cases / 22 deaths / 1,023 recoveries
Unicoi — 212 cases / 1 death / 84 recoveries
Washington — 1,597 cases / 7 deaths / 774 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 531
Greene – 487
Hawkins – 434
Johnson – 292
Sullivan – 429
Unicoi – 127
Washington – 816
