TDH reports one new COVID-19 death in Washington County, 29 new cases in NE Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 141,591 confirmed cases and 3,013 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Monday, an increase of 667 total cases since Sunday.

The health department also announced 1,547 confirmed deaths, 6,421 hospitalizations, and 106,041 recoveries. More than two million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Sunday, TDH reported 141,000 confirmed cases and 1,527 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 144,604 as of August 24, 2020 including 1,588 deaths, 6,421 hospitalizations and 106,041 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 5.34%.] For additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/73PeUwWskI — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 24, 2020

One new death was reported Monday in Washington County, bringing the county’s total to seven fatalities so far.

TDH reported 29 new local cases: nine each in Carter and Greene counties, five in Washington County, and three each in Hawkins and Sullivan counties. No new cases were reported in Johnson and Unicoi counties.

Sixty-four new recoveries were reported: 24 in Sullivan, 15 in Johnson, eight in Washington and Greene, four in Hawkins, three in Unicoi, and two in Carter County.

There are currently 3,116 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 3,152 on Sunday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 736 cases / 14 deaths / 191 recoveries

Greene — 730 cases / 10 deaths / 233 recoveries

Hawkins — 637 cases / 12 deaths / 191 recoveries

Johnson — 387 cases / 1 death / 94 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,474 cases / 22 deaths / 1,023 recoveries

Unicoi — 212 cases / 1 death / 84 recoveries

Washington — 1,597 cases / 7 deaths / 774 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 531

Greene – 487

Hawkins – 434

Johnson – 292

Sullivan – 429

Unicoi – 127

Washington – 816

