TDH reports no new deaths, 116 new COVID-19 cases in NETN on Monday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 116 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths, and 238 new inactive or recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Monday, well below the 14-day averages of 330.5 new daily cases and 6.6 new daily deaths.

New cases by county: Sullivan 29, Greene 29, Washington 22, Carter 18, Hawkins 13, Johnson 3, and Unicoi 2.

Over the past seven days, the region has seen 1,789 new cases, compared to 2,838 new cases during the previous 7-day period.

Northeast Tennessee has seen 36 new deaths over the past seven days, compared to 57 during the seven days prior.

There are currently 3,810 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, a decline of 122 since yesterday. That’s the lowest number of active cases since Dec. 11.

The 7-day positivity rate is currently 26.03%.

To date, there have been 44,374 cases, 765 deaths, 39,799 recoveries, and 297,198 coronavirus tests reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

Statewide, the health department reported 2,430 new cases and 39 new deaths.

Over the past seven days, Tennessee has reported 30,355 new cases, compared to 45,146 cases during the previous seven-day period.

The state has reported 565 deaths over the last seven days. During the previous seven-day period, 697 were reported.

There are currently 64,601 active cases in Tennessee, down 1,533 cases from yesterday.

The health department reported 2,660 current COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, down 39 from yesterday.

To date, there have been 687,751 cases, 8,430 deaths, 16,061 hospitalizations, 614,720 recoveries, and 6,044,547 coronavirus tests reported in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 687,751 as of January 18, 2021 including 8,430 deaths, 2,660 current hospitalizations and 614,720 inactive/recovered cases. Percent positive today is 15.08 percent. Full report with additional data: https://t.co/jlAz8a6Upp. pic.twitter.com/j2cbcRou7F — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) January 18, 2021

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 5,109 (+18)

Inactive/recovered: 4,643 (+30)

Deaths: 112 (0)

Active cases: 354 (-12)

Greene County

Total cases: 6,598 (+29)

Inactive/recovered: 5,855 (+57)

Deaths: 108 (0)

Active cases: 635 (-28)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 4,462 (+13)

Inactive/recovered: 3,875 (+22)

Deaths: 68 (0)

Active cases: 519 (-9)

Johnson County

Total cases: 2,018 (+3)

Inactive/recovered: 1,820 (+5)

Deaths: 32 (0)

Active cases: 166 (-2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 12,606 (+29)

Inactive/recovered: 11,376 (+68)

Deaths: 211 (0)

Active cases: 1,019 (-39)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 1,670 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 1,475 (+7)

Deaths: 43 (0)

Active cases: 152 (-5)

Washington County

Total cases: 11,911 (+22)

Inactive/recovered: 10,755 (+49)

Deaths: 191 (0)

Active cases: 965 (-27)