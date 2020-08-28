TDH reports nine new COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 147,326 confirmed cases and 3,489 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 1,636 total cases since Thursday.

The health department also announced 1,654 confirmed deaths, 6,751 hospitalizations, and 113,313 recoveries. More than 2.1 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Thursday, TDH reported 145,743 confirmed cases and 1,627 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 150,815 as of August 28, 2020 including 1,701 deaths, 6,751 hospitalizations and 113,313 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 7.09%.] For additional data, including the weekly LTCF report: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/EZItL2qaUS — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 28, 2020

Nine new deaths were reported in our area on Friday: five in Greene County, three in Washington County, and one in Hawkins County.

TDH reported 102 new cases locally: 37 in Sullivan, 21 each in Greene and Washington, 12 in Carter, five in Hawkins, four in Unicoi, and two in Johnson County.

Seventy new recoveries were reported: 32 in Washington, 21 in Sullivan, five each in Carter and Greene, three in Johnson, and two each in Hawkins and Unicoi counties.

There are currently 3,190 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 3,167 active cases on Thursday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 802 cases / 18 deaths / 218 recoveries

Greene — 800 cases / 16 deaths / 254 recoveries

Hawkins — 654 cases / 13 deaths / 203 recoveries

Johnson — 405 cases / 1 death / 110 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,571 cases / 25 deaths / 1,122 recoveries

Unicoi — 220 cases / 1 death / 89 recoveries

Washington — 1,671 cases / 12 deaths / 851 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 566

Greene – 530

Hawkins – 438

Johnson – 294

Sullivan – 424

Unicoi – 130

Washington – 808

