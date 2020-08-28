TDH reports nine new COVID-19 deaths in Northeast Tennessee on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 147,326 confirmed cases and 3,489 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 1,636 total cases since Thursday.
The health department also announced 1,654 confirmed deaths, 6,751 hospitalizations, and 113,313 recoveries. More than 2.1 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Thursday, TDH reported 145,743 confirmed cases and 1,627 confirmed deaths.
Nine new deaths were reported in our area on Friday: five in Greene County, three in Washington County, and one in Hawkins County.
TDH reported 102 new cases locally: 37 in Sullivan, 21 each in Greene and Washington, 12 in Carter, five in Hawkins, four in Unicoi, and two in Johnson County.
Seventy new recoveries were reported: 32 in Washington, 21 in Sullivan, five each in Carter and Greene, three in Johnson, and two each in Hawkins and Unicoi counties.
There are currently 3,190 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 3,167 active cases on Thursday.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 802 cases / 18 deaths / 218 recoveries
Greene — 800 cases / 16 deaths / 254 recoveries
Hawkins — 654 cases / 13 deaths / 203 recoveries
Johnson — 405 cases / 1 death / 110 recoveries
Sullivan — 1,571 cases / 25 deaths / 1,122 recoveries
Unicoi — 220 cases / 1 death / 89 recoveries
Washington — 1,671 cases / 12 deaths / 851 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 566
Greene – 530
Hawkins – 438
Johnson – 294
Sullivan – 424
Unicoi – 130
Washington – 808
