TDH reports new COVID-19 deaths in Sullivan, Washington counties

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 97,966 confirmed cases and 1,078 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Tuesday, an increase of 2,555 total cases since Monday.

The health department also announced 962 confirmed deaths, 4,372 hospitalizations, and 59,760 recoveries. More than 1.4 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Monday, TDH reported 95,433 confirmed cases and 943 confirmed deaths.

NOTE: The Tennessee Department of Health said technical issues resulted in a delay in releasing Tuesday’s COVID-19 data.

Three new deaths were reported in our area: two in Washington County and one in Sullivan County.

TDH reported 99 new cases in our area: 36 in Washington County, 32 in Sullivan County, 18 in Hawkins County, five in Greene County, four in Carter County, and two each in Johnson and Unicoi counties. Seventy new recoveries were reported.

There are currently 1,470 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 1,444 active cases on Monday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 322 cases / 4 deaths / 77 recoveries

Greene — 300 cases / 5 deaths / 121 recoveries

Hawkins — 242 cases / 2 deaths / 71 recoveries

Johnson — 72 cases / 39 recoveries

Sullivan — 630 cases / 7 deaths / 382 recoveries

Unicoi — 110 cases / 59 recoveries

Washington — 786 cases / 2 deaths / 223 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 241

Greene – 174

Hawkins – 169

Johnson – 33

Sullivan – 241

Unicoi – 51

Washington – 561

