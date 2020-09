TDH reports new COVID-19 death in Washington County, 89 new cases in NE Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 171,574 confirmed cases and 5,513 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, an increase of 1,856 total cases since Tuesday.

The health department also announced 2,074 confirmed deaths, 791 current hospitalizations, and 160,202 recovered or inactive cases. More than 2.5 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Tuesday, TDH reported 169,893 confirmed cases and 2,050 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is 177,087 as of September 16, 2020 including 2,151 deaths, 791 current hospitalizations and 160,202 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 8.21%.] For the full report with additional data: https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/jgtceJZygA — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) September 16, 2020

One new death was reported in Washington County on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to 27 fatalities.

TDH reported 89 new cases locally: 28 in Washington County, 17 in Sullivan County, 13 in Carter County, 11 in Hawkins County, eight each in Greene and Johnson counties, and four in Unicoi County.

The department also reported 81 new recovered/inactive cases.

There are currently 763 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 756 active cases on Tuesday.

The following data was reported in local counties: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Carter County

Total cases: 1,080

Inactive/recovered: 962

Deaths: 26

Active cases: 92 (0)

Greene County

Total cases: 1,026

Inactive/recovered: 915

Deaths: 32

Active cases: 79 (-5)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 729

Inactive/recovered: 682

Deaths: 14

Active cases: 33 (+9)

Johnson County

Total cases: 618

Inactive/recovered: 443

Deaths: 2

Active cases: 173 (0)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 1,980

Inactive/recovered: 1,802

Deaths: 31

Active cases: 147 (-3)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 262

Inactive/recovered: 237

Deaths: 1

Active cases: 24 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 2,053

Inactive/recovered: 1,811

Deaths: 27

Active cases: 215 (+5)