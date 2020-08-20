TDH reports new COVID-19 death in Sullivan County as active cases drop in NE Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 136,476 confirmed cases and 2,699 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Thursday, an increase of 1,375 total cases since Wednesday.

The health department also announced 1,447 confirmed deaths, 6,156 hospitalizations, and 100,967 recoveries. More than 1.9 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Wednesday, TDH reported 135,203 confirmed cases and 1,412 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 139,175 as of August 20, 2020 including 1,488 deaths, 6,156 hospitalizations and 100,967 recovered. [Percent positive for today is 7.37%.] For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/GIGgTSAWpY — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) August 20, 2020

TDH reported on new death in Sullivan County on Thursday, bringing the county’s total to 21 fatalities.

Fifty-eight new cases were reported: 16 in Greene County, 11 in Washington County, nine in Carter County, seven each in Hawkins and Sullivan counties, and four each in Johnson and Unicoi counties.

Sixty-nine new recoveries were reported: 30 in Sullivan, 16 in Washington, seven in Carter, six in Johnson, and five each in Greene and Hawkins.

There are currently 2,858 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 2,870 active cases on Wednesday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 688 cases / 9 deaths / 172 recoveries

Greene — 669 cases / 9 deaths / 190 recoveries

Hawkins — 613 cases / 10 deaths / 167 recoveries

Johnson — 366 cases / 1 death / 66 recoveries

Sullivan — 1,228 cases / 21 deaths / 966 recoveries

Unicoi — 195 cases / 77 recoveries

Washington — 1,524 cases / 4 deaths / 733 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 507

Greene – 470

Hawkins – 436

Johnson – 299

Sullivan – 241

Unicoi – 118

Washington – 787

