TDH reports new COVID-19 death in Hawkins County, 132 new cases locally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 99,703 confirmed cases and 1,119 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, an increase of 1,778 total cases since Tuesday.

The health department also announced 983 confirmed deaths, 4,482 hospitalizations, and 62,129 recoveries. More than 1.4 million coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Tuesday, TDH reported 97,966 confirmed cases and 962 confirmed deaths.

The total COVID-19 case count for Tennessee is now 100,822 as of July 29, 2020 including 1,020 deaths, 4,482 hospitalizations and 62,129 recovered. For additional data, go to https://t.co/Psc3HfgZ8j. pic.twitter.com/beHWraLbQC — TN Dept. of Health (@TNDeptofHealth) July 29, 2020

A new death was reported in Hawkins County on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to three fatalities.

The department reported 132 new cases in our area: 54 in Washington County, 20 in Sullivan County, 16 in Greene County, 12 in Hawkins County, 11 in Carter County, 10 in Unicoi County, and nine in Johnson County.

132 new cases NETN today, which is above the 14-day average of 105 new cases per day. pic.twitter.com/to7nOXTnlM — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) July 29, 2020

TDH reported 64 new recoveries: 37 in Sullivan County, seven in Carter County; six each in Greene, Hawkins, and Washington counties; and two in Unicoi County.

There are currently 1,537 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 1,444 cases on Tuesday.

The following data was reported in local counties:

Carter — 333 cases / 4 deaths / 84 recoveries

Greene — 316 cases / 5 deaths / 127 recoveries

Hawkins — 254 cases / 3 deaths / 77 recoveries

Johnson — 81 cases / 39 recoveries

Sullivan — 650 cases / 7 deaths / 419 recoveries

Unicoi — 120 cases / 61 recoveries

Washington — 840 cases / 2 deaths / 229 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 245

Greene – 184

Hawkins – 174

Johnson – 42

Sullivan – 224

Unicoi – 59

Washington – 609

Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Hawkins County.



Here is a look at how recoveries, deaths and current infections are looking like in each county. pic.twitter.com/85dljQ7dPo — Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) July 29, 2020

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.