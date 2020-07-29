TDH reports new COVID-19 death in Hawkins County, 132 new cases locally

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 99,703 confirmed cases and 1,119 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Wednesday, an increase of 1,778 total cases since Tuesday.
The health department also announced 983 confirmed deaths, 4,482 hospitalizations, and 62,129 recoveries. More than 1.4 million coronavirus tests have been administered.
On Tuesday, TDH reported 97,966 confirmed cases and 962 confirmed deaths.
A new death was reported in Hawkins County on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total to three fatalities.
The department reported 132 new cases in our area: 54 in Washington County, 20 in Sullivan County, 16 in Greene County, 12 in Hawkins County, 11 in Carter County, 10 in Unicoi County, and nine in Johnson County.
TDH reported 64 new recoveries: 37 in Sullivan County, seven in Carter County; six each in Greene, Hawkins, and Washington counties; and two in Unicoi County.
There are currently 1,537 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, up from 1,444 cases on Tuesday.
The following data was reported in local counties:
Carter — 333 cases / 4 deaths / 84 recoveries
Greene — 316 cases / 5 deaths / 127 recoveries
Hawkins — 254 cases / 3 deaths / 77 recoveries
Johnson — 81 cases / 39 recoveries
Sullivan — 650 cases / 7 deaths / 419 recoveries
Unicoi — 120 cases / 61 recoveries
Washington — 840 cases / 2 deaths / 229 recoveries
Active cases by county:
Carter – 245
Greene – 184
Hawkins – 174
Johnson – 42
Sullivan – 224
Unicoi – 59
Washington – 609
Two more people have died from COVID-19 in Hawkins County.— Jessica Fuller WJHL (@fullerjf91) July 29, 2020
Here is a look at how recoveries, deaths and current infections are looking like in each county. pic.twitter.com/85dljQ7dPo
