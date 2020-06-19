TDH reports record-high 1,188 new cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 33,776 confirmed cases and 241 probable cases of COVID-19 in the state on Friday, an increase of 1,188 total cases since Thursday.

The new cases reported make Friday a record-high for Tennessee since the beginning of the pandemic. The previous single-day new cases record was 1,156 on May 1.

The department also listed 494 confirmed deaths, 2,238 hospitalizations, and 22,531 recoveries. More than 667,000 coronavirus tests have been administered.

On Thursday, TDH reported 32,595 confirmed cases and 488 confirmed deaths.

Eight new cases were reported in our area: four in Carter County, two in Washington County, and one each in Hawkins and Sullivan counties. One fewer case was reported in Greene County.

There were 14 new recoveries: seven in Washington County, three in Carter County, two in Unicoi County, and one each in Greene and Johnson counties.

There are currently 31 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down from 38 cases on Thursday based on TDH data.

Both Greene and Unicoi counties now have no active cases.

The following data was reported for local counties:

Note: County case numbers include confirmed and probable cases.

Carter — 27 cases / 1 death / 23 recoveries

Greene — 55 cases / 2 deaths / 53 recoveries

Hawkins — 38 cases / 2 deaths / 32 recoveries

Johnson — 26 cases / 23 recoveries

Sullivan — 72 cases / 2 deaths / 67 recoveries

Unicoi — 52 cases / 52 recoveries

Washington — 101 cases / 83 recoveries

Active cases by county:

Carter – 3

Greene – 0

Hawkins – 4

Johnson – 3

Sullivan – 3

Unicoi – 0

Washington – 18

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.